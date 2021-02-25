Lieutenant Colonel Vance August Hedin

February 12, 2021 (age 81)



Lieutenant Colonel Vance A. Hedin, age 81, resident of New Mexico since 1987, passed away on Friday, February, 12, 2021.

He is survived by his spouse, Ofilia Hedin of Sandia Park, New Mexico; children, Kristin Hedin, Karlin Hedin, Maxwell Hedin-Page, Kurt Hedin, 9 grandchildren and a host of other relatives. Lt. Col. Hedin was preceded in death by his parents, Gustave and Clarice Hedin.

Vance was born a farm boy in southern Idaho. He was active in the Scouts as a youth, reaching the rank of Eagle Scout. Although his life began working the earth, it would soon take to the sky!

He became a highly decorated fighter pilot with the USAF, serving in Vietnam where he received the Distinguished Flying Cross. He was also an electrical engineer with the weapons lab on KAFB. After his honorable military career (filled with many exploits that always started with him saying “There I was…”), Lt. Col. Hedin continued to serve his country in the private sector. He worked with Logicon and Northrup Grumann, consulting on the design of mirror imaging on satellites. After a second retirement, Vance and Ofilia developed Optical Engineering Systems and Evaluation, a consulting LLC to the Air Force.

His careers afforded him the opportunity to take his family around the world! Even though he loved flying, Vance’s heart was grounded in his hometown of Preston, Idaho. He was very active in his church, serving a mission as a young man in Sweden, his father’s native land, and later with Ofilia in a senior couple mission in Finland.

Vance will be remembered for his ready laughter, strong work ethic, sense of humor, love of music, willingness to help others and perpetual kindness.

His funeral service were held on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 starting at 9:00am at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Edgewood with interment to follow at Santa Fe National Cemetery.

