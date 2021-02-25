Man pleads guilty to assaulting woman and stealing car

Booking photo for Peter Joel Duffy (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A 31-year-old man has admitted to attempting to strangle a woman and stealing a car. Peter J. Duffy, who is currently in prison on a separate case, accepted a plea deal that could prevent him from being released for another five years.

Duffy participated in preliminary hearing Thursday morning in 1st District Court, appearing by web conference from prison. He pleaded guilty to one count of theft, amended to a third-degree felony; and attempted aggravated assault, amended to a class A misdemeanor.

In exchange for Duffy’s guilty plea, prosecutors dropped five remaining charges against him.

Cache County Deputy Attorney Barbara Lachmar explained how in August, Duffy took a friend’s car without permission. He drove the vehicle at a high rate of speed, causing it to roll and totaling it.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Days later, Duffy got into an argument with a woman and tried to strangle her. The victim suffered minor injuries.

Duffy spoke briefly during the hearing, stating that he wished to waive his rights and plead guilty to the charges. He also apologized to the victim for crashing his car and damaging their friendship.

Judge Brian Cannell accepted Duffy’s plea deal and ordered him to appear again in court for sentencing April 14.

