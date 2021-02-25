New United Way Director tackling needs head on

Jimmy Birman the ne director of the United Way Cache Valley said he hopes to collaborate with the community and reinforce education, health, as well as bolster financial stability of the valley

LOGAN – United Way of Cache Valley announced Jimmy Birman as the new Director in December and he is doing his best to make the organization have an impact on the community and its partners.

The father of four was the Director at Stevens-Henagar College for over six years and holds a bachelor’s degree from UNLV and two master’s degrees from University of Phoenix. For most of his career he has worked in higher education.

“I love Utah and especially Cache Valley because of the beauty, the amazing people, and all the outdoor recreation right in our backyard,” he said. “I’m also passionate about always trying to find ways to provide hope and inspiration in someone’s life and in our community.”

As the director of United Way of Cache Valley, Birman plans to collaborate with the community and reinforce education, health, as well as bolster financial stability of the valley.

“Our focus in 2021 is simple, ‘Respond, Recover, Reimagine, Rebuild’,” he said. “As a community, we can overcome this health and economic crisis by coming together.”

Birman outlined the organization’s 2021 Strategic Objectives:

Find out from our community partners and key community leaders what resources our community needs based on current challenges we are facing. Increase our support and fundraising resources for our 15 amazing community partners through improved workplace campaigns. Re-establish the UWCV brand back into the community through education and engagement (i.e. updated website, social media presence, 211 Utah campaign, and building relationships Add additional funding resources to support local United Way ran programs (i.e. based on what our community needs most) Establish a more robust volunteer program to help facilitate community support Access additional support, resources, and tools from our United Way of Utah Partners Strategically recruit UWCV Board members to continue to independently govern and advise

He said the task is simple. United Way of Cache Valley needs to generate support for broader and likely long-term community needs.

United Way of Cache Valley has 14 community partners: Bear River Head Start, Cache County Food Pantry, Cache Employment and Training Center, Cache Valley for Hope, CAPSA, The Family Place, Centro De La Familia, Common Ground, Community Nursing, English Language Center, Children’s Justice Center, Options for Independence, Senior Citizens Center and Sunshine Terrace.

“By Living United we can rebuild a better, more equitable, and more resilient Cache Valley,” Birman said. “The tough work that will be needed to help our community recover is the very work of the United Way of Cache Valley.”

For more information, contact the United Way of Cache Valley at 88 W. Center or call (435) 554-8631.