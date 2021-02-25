Report shows more student and public money goes to athletics at USU than other public universities

LOGAN — A report issued Thursday is very timely when it comes to taxpayer money, spending and appropriations by the state of Utah towards subsidy of the N.C.A.A. Specifically when it comes to Utah’s degree-granting public colleges and universities.

Utah state auditor John Dougall was a guest on KVNU’s For the People program on Thursday. He said it’s quite a chunk of change that goes to athletics at Utah State University.

“When we talk about college sports, this is one of those things that people can get really passionate about and some folks don’t care who pays or how much they pay, they want their sports. But one of the key things we do in the auditor’s office is to try and shine a light to help folks understand where the money goes so they can better weigh in of whether they think that’s good policy”,explained Dougall.

“And so talking about Cache Valley..one of the key things…first of all, the state, the overall system of higher education subsidizes NCAA sports to the tune of $87 million dollars a year.”

He said they have tracked subsidies over the last 9 years and USU student costs have increased sharply when it comes to funding athletics.

“Nine years ago it was a little over $600 dollars per student per year subsidy of sports. Now it’s over a thousand dollars, almost 11-hundred dollars per student per full-time equivalent student at USU. And so we look at that and identify that that is a burden that’s being placed on students either directly in their fees or indirectly through money that could’ve gone to offset different costs in higher ed that went to athletics.”

Dougall said, by comparison, the University of Utah’s subsidy has actually declined over time and it’s down to 13 percent.

But he said Utah State also wants to be in the big leagues of sports but they don’t quite have the revenues that the U has. So he said, as a result, more money goes into propping up programs to be able to compete at the level they want.

Dougall said this is not a unique situation in Utah but it is seen at colleges throughout the country. You can see the report at auditor.utah.gov.

AUDIO: Utah State Auditor John Dougall talks to Jason Williams on KVNU’s For the People