Utahns 16 and older with other conditions may now get vaccinated

Gov. Spencer Cox talks about his plans to hopefully burn his mask by July 4th as he speaks at a news conference in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021 (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune).

During his weekly COVID-19 briefing Thursday, Utah Governor Spencer Cox said Utahns 16 and older with certain co-morbidities are immediately eligible to be vaccinated.

“Please, before you schedule your vaccine, go to coronavirus.utah.gov/vaccine to look at that list of co-morbidities and make sure you qualify,” said Gov. Cox. “Now here is where, if you are 16-18 and you have one of those underlying health conditions, please pay special attention to this right now. The CDC has only approved the Pfizer vaccine for people ages 16 to 18.”

Also, the Governor said beginning immediately it will no longer be required to wait for an appointment for a vaccine.

“If you are eligible and you can find an appointment in another county,” he said, “that is perfectly fine, go for it. We’re no longer requiring that you stay in your own county to get that vaccine. Now, keep something in mind, all currently approved vaccines — Pfizer and Moderna — require two doses. So, if you do get an appointment for your first dose of vaccine in another county, you have to go back to that county for your second dose.”

Cox also doubled down on his prediction that there will be gatherings without masks by the Fourth of July, contrary to predictions made by Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Cox said he is optimistic about vaccine rollouts and expects mass gatherings could be held without masks this summer. Earlier this week Dr. Fauci said Americans may still be wearing masks outside their homes in 2022.

“I’m not gonna be wearing this on the Fourth of July, and I’m gonna be in a parade somewhere,” Cox said holding a mask during his weekly COVID-19 briefing. “But if I’m wrong then I’ll come here and I’ll admit that I’m wrong and that we’re gonna do something different.”

Thursday’s Bear River Health Department report listed 43 new positive coronavirus cases with the total positives in the district during the pandemic now at 19,763.

Utah’s coronavirus death toll increased by 11 Thursday to an 11-month total of 1,890.

There were 18,563 more vaccinations administered statewide since Wednesday and the total of 642,881 vaccinations includes 221,619 Utahns who have received two doses.

The state tested 8,582 people since Wednesday and found 832 new positive cases, a 24-hour positivity rate of 9.7 percent. It is the 12th time in 13 days Utah reported fewer than 1,000 new cases of COVID.

There are 221 people now hospitalized with COVID-19 — and from the beginning of the pandemic 14,597 have been hospitalized in Utah with the coronavirus.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 723 a day.

The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 12.4 percent. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 5.7 percent.

The most recent Idaho COVID report indicates there are 170,289 confirmed cases. There have been 1,840 COVID deaths in Idaho with1,068 positive tests in Franklin County, 346 positives in Bear Lake County and 327 in Oneida County.