COWBOY POETRY: The Dreaded Tax

Bryce Angell is a cowboy poet. Angell was raised on a farm/ranch in the St. Anthony, Idaho area with approximately 75 head of horses. Horses remain an important part of Angell's life. Angell shares his poetry with Cache Valley Daily every Friday.

I’m just a country boy who doesn’t understand the law. But overpayin’ taxes

kinda sticks right in my craw!

The dreaded day‘s approachin’. I ain’t got the cash to burn. Seems every year’s a

holdup when I file my tax return.

My Turbo Tax will tell me, “Get your refund on the way!” Guess it’s got a dang

poor memory. ‘Cuz each year I’ve had to pay.

I sat there three long hours concentratin’ on the screen. I punched in all the

numbers. This year’s the worst I’ve ever seen.

I swear I get so darned annoyed when only halfway through, the software says, “A

refund will be comin’ back to you.”

But when I press the final key, the dollars show in red! It says I owe a bundle.

Will I ever get ahead?

I know that we should always pay our share of income tax. But, do the tax

collectors think we all drive Cadillacs?

The tax held from my last paycheck made more than just a dent. They even taxed

my overtime at fifty three percent.

There ain’t a clear incentive when you make an extra dime. When the tax man

has his hand out, dang sure otta be a crime!

Our taxes are collected by the monstrous IRS. I swear they got a heart about as

big as emptiness.

I don’t wanna be a tax evader spendin’ time in jail. So, I’d better pay my taxes, or

I’ll be there without fail.

Conformity is easier. I’ll try to get along. ‘Cuz the over-powered IRS says, “We

are never wrong!”

I’ll pay the shakedown money, rather trade for forty whacks. But each year I’ll do

some gripin’ when I pay my income tax.