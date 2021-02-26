Funeral services held for Preston man killed in avalanche

Allen Foss

PRESTON, Idaho — Funeral services were held Friday for a 48-year-old Preston, Idaho man killed in an avalanche last Saturday in Bear Lake County.

The Utah Avalanche Center confirmed in a press release, Allen Foss was buried in a large avalanche on the east side of Sherman Peak, north of Emigration Canyon. The slide was reported around 11 a.m.

Officials who visited the avalanche site say a steep 37-degree slope gave way with snow traveling 1,000 feet down a gully. Search and Rescue units from Bear Lake County, Caribou County and Franklin County were activated and responded to the area.

Other riders on snowmachines were in the area and began to conduct a search using a search line with snow probes. Searchers were eventually able to locate Foss buried under 12 feet of snow. He had succumbed to injuries sustained in the slide and was deceased when located. Searchers continued to operate under precarious conditions and were able to retrieve his body and transport it off the mountain.

A GoFundMe has raised over $16,000 to help the family with funeral expenses. Foss is described as having a big heart and was always talking about his daughters.

Foss’ obituary read, “Allen’s greatest love are his two daughters, Halle and McKynzie. His hobbies included traveling with his daughters, being outdoors, snowmobiling, riding his Harley, hunting, basketball, and staying physically fit.”

