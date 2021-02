Idaho 4A District 5 Tournament

Pocatello 76, Preston 73

– Preston and Pocatello will face each other again on Saturday at 7 p.m. in Preston to determine who advances to the 4A state playoffs.

Idaho 2A District 5 Tournament

Bear Lake 40, West Side 37

– West Side and Bear Lake will face each other again on Friday at 7 p.m. in Preston to determine who advances to the 2A state playoffs