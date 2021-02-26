High School basketball playoff scoreboard: Feb. 26, 2021

Utah 4A Boys Basketball Second Round
#5 Sky View 71, #12 Stansbury 54
– Sky View advances to the quarterfinals to face #4 Desert Hills at the Sevier Valley Center on Monday, March 1 at 9:30 a.m. The game will be broadcast on 106.9 FM / 1390 AM The FAN, on the 106.9 The FAN mobile app and streaming online here.
#7 Ridgeline 78, #10 Uintah 53
– Ridgeline advances to the quarterfinals to face #2 Dixie at the Sevier Valley Center on Monday, March 1 at 12:50 p.m. The game will be broadcast on 104.5 The Ranch, on the 104 The Ranch mobile app and streaming online here.
#8 Snow Canyon 67, #9 Logan 65 OT
– The Logan Grizzlies season comes to an end with a final record of 14-7.
#2 Dixie 80, #15 Bear River 49
– The Bear River Bears season comes to an end with a final record of 10-13.
#6 Cedar 65, #11 Green Canyon 48
– The Green Canyon Wolves season comes to an end with a final record of 12-11
Idaho 2A District 5 Tournament
Bear Lake 54, West Side 50
– Bear Lake advances to the 2A boys basketball tournament. The West Side Pirates season comes to an end with a final record of 20-6.
Utah 4A Girls Basketball Second Round
#3 Ridgeline 52, #14 Uintah 43
– Ridgeline advances to the quarterfinals to face #6 Sky View at the Sevier Valley Center on Monday, March 1 at 9:10 p.m.
#13 Bear River 47, #4 Green Canyon 44
– Bear River advances to the quarterfinals to face #5 Logan at the Sevier Valley Center on Monday, March 1 at 4:10 p.m. The Green Canyon Wolves season comes to an end with a final record of 15-6.
#5 Logan 60, #12 Canyon View 45
– Logan advances to the quarterfinals to face #4 Green Canyon at the Sevier Valley Center on Monday, March 1 at 4:10 p.m.
#6 Sky View 51, #11 Cedar Valley 27
– Sky View advances to the quarterfinals to face #3 Ridgeline at the Sevier Valley Center on Monday, March 1 at 9:10 p.m.