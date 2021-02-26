High School basketball playoff scoreboard: Feb. 26, 2021

Utah 4A Boys Basketball Second Round

#5 Sky View 71, #12 Stansbury 54

– Sky View advances to the quarterfinals to face #4 Desert Hills at the Sevier Valley Center on Monday, March 1 at 9:30 a.m. The game will be broadcast on 106.9 FM / 1390 AM The FAN, on the 106.9 The FAN mobile app and streaming online here.

#7 Ridgeline 78, #10 Uintah 53

– Ridgeline advances to the quarterfinals to face #2 Dixie at the Sevier Valley Center on Monday, March 1 at 12:50 p.m. The game will be broadcast on 104.5 The Ranch, on the 104 The Ranch mobile app and streaming online here.

#8 Snow Canyon 67, #9 Logan 65 OT

– The Logan Grizzlies season comes to an end with a final record of 14-7.

#2 Dixie 80, #15 Bear River 49

– The Bear River Bears season comes to an end with a final record of 10-13.

#6 Cedar 65, #11 Green Canyon 48

– The Green Canyon Wolves season comes to an end with a final record of 12-11

Idaho 2A District 5 Tournament

Bear Lake 54, West Side 50

– Bear Lake advances to the 2A boys basketball tournament. The West Side Pirates season comes to an end with a final record of 20-6.

Utah 4A Girls Basketball Second Round

#3 Ridgeline 52, #14 Uintah 43

– Ridgeline advances to the quarterfinals to face #6 Sky View at the Sevier Valley Center on Monday, March 1 at 9:10 p.m.

#13 Bear River 47, #4 Green Canyon 44

– Bear River advances to the quarterfinals to face #5 Logan at the Sevier Valley Center on Monday, March 1 at 4:10 p.m. The Green Canyon Wolves season comes to an end with a final record of 15-6.

#5 Logan 60, #12 Canyon View 45

– Logan advances to the quarterfinals to face #4 Green Canyon at the Sevier Valley Center on Monday, March 1 at 4:10 p.m.

#6 Sky View 51, #11 Cedar Valley 27

– Sky View advances to the quarterfinals to face #3 Ridgeline at the Sevier Valley Center on Monday, March 1 at 9:10 p.m.