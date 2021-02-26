Latter-day Saint Charities donates $20M in support of global COVID-19 fight

UNICEF staffer Rafik ElOuerchefani inspects pallets of auto-disable syringes and safety boxes at a warehouse in Dubai Logistics City in the United Arab Emirates on February 21, 2021.

SALT LAKE CITY — The humanitarian arm of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Latter-day Saint Charities, has announced a $20 million grant to support a global effort against COVID-19. The money will help fund UNICEF’s global work with the Access to COVID-19 Tools (ACT) Accelerator and the vaccines arms of the ACT Accelerator called the COVAX Facility.

The Church announced the new grant Friday morning in a press release, explaining it will contribute to UNICEF’s historic efforts in leading the procurement and supply of 2 billion COVID-19 vaccines to around 196 participating COVAX countries and economies by the end of 2021. The initial 2 billion doses are intended to protect frontline health care and social workers, as well as high risk and vulnerable people.

The grant is in addition to its $3 million donation in 2020 to facilitate UNICEF’s urgent COVID-19 response, providing water, sanitation, and hygiene services.

According to the Church, the donation will also support UNICEF as it works with countries to strengthen its cold and supply chains, train health workers, address misinformation, and build trust in vaccines and in the health systems delivering them.

Latter-day Saint Charities is the humanitarian arm of Salt Lake City based faith and has supported 1,050 COVID-19 relief projects so far in 152 countries. Latter-day Saint Charities gives monetary support to prominent global immunization partners to procure and deliver vaccinations, monitor diseases, respond to outbreaks, train health care workers, and develop elimination and eradication programs. The results include more immunized children and fewer lives lost to measles, rubella, maternal and neonatal tetanus, polio, diarrhea, pneumonia and yellow fever.

Latter-day Saint Charities becomes the single largest private sector donor to date to support UNICEF’s ACT Accelerator and COVAX work.

