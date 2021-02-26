Logan man arrested on suspicion of unlawful sex with a teen girl

Booking photo for Willaim B. Olsen (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A 21-year-old Logan man has been arrested on suspicion of having sex with a teenage girl. William B. Olsen was booked Thursday into the Cache County Jail.

According to an arrest report, Cache County sheriff’s deputies received a report from a 15-year-old girl on February 10. She claimed that she and Olsen had engaged in a sexual relationship between February 2019 and February 2020.

The alleged victim described several specific encounters, one occurring in the parking lot of a Nibley City park. A second happened later on the campus of Utah State University.

The interactions between the two allegedly resulted in the birth of a child in November 2019.

During the investigation, deputies interviewed Olsen. He allegedly admitted to engaging in sex with the alleged victim. He also claimed to know she was underage.

Olsen is being held on suspicion of unlawful sexual activity with a minor. He will likely be arraigned in 1st District Court Monday afternoon.

