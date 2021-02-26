Pickleville Playhouse announces 2021 summer season shows

The crowd-pleasing but pint-sized Jordan Todd Brown will be stepping into big shoes this summer when he replaces his traditional sidekick Slater Ashenhurst as the star of the melodrama "Becoming a Bona Fide Bad Guy" at the Pickleville Playhouse.

GARDEN CITY — The talented Davis clan has announced the lineup for their 2021 summer season at the Pickleville Playhouse.

The Davis family has traditionally staged two productions in repertory at their rustic playhouse over the summer. Despite the continuing threat of the coronavirus pandemic, the Pickleville players have announced their upcoming season will include one of their trademark original musical comedy melodramas and the stage classic “Peter Pan.”

That news seems to end concern among local theatergoers that the coronavirus might again curtail the Pickleville summer season as it did in 2020. But the announcement of their full season schedule came almost on the heels of Gov. Spencer Cox’ upbeat prediction that Utahns would be enjoying public events without masks and social distancing by Independence Day due to Utah’s rapidly expanding COVID-19 vaccination program.

The summer high-jinx at Pickleville Playhouse will commence considerably before July 4, however.

The curtain will rise on the melodrama “Becoming a Bona Fide Bad Guy” on May 28. Penned by director Derek Davis, the all-new comedy will also feature original music by TJ Davis.

Pickleville summer audiences have grown accustomed to seeing comic melodramas starring Slater Ashenhurst as the bumbling French arch-criminal Jacques Javier. But this year that cherished role of chief villain is falling to Ashenhurst’s trusty sidekick, the always hilarious Jordan Todd Brown.

Brown will portray Carl, a middle-aged grocery clerk who becomes obsessed with the idea of transforming his luckless life by becoming the baddest bad guy ever. To achieve that, he becomes a master of disguise, impersonating outlandish characters in pursuit of his half-baked criminal schemes.

“Becoming a Bona Fide Bad Guy” will be performed in repertory through Sept. 6, alternating with presentations of the beloved 1954 Broadway show “Peter Pan.”

J.M. Barrie’s fantasy about a boy who won’t grow up comes to life in the classic Jule Styne/Carolyn Leigh musical featuring lost boys, fickle fairies, singing pirates, sword fights and the siren call of make-believe.

The show is perhaps best known for the unforgettable characterization of the evil Captain Hook immortalized by the legendary actor Cyril Richard in both the original Broadway production and subsequent television revivals.

“Peter Pan” is slated to run at the Pickleville Playhouse from June 22 until Aug. 28.

Online ticket sales for the summer 2021 season at the Pickleville Playhouse will begin on Mar. 1.