COVID clinics at Logan fire stations set to begin Mar. 8

COVID-19 vaccinations will begin to be available at Logan City Fire Department stations starting on Mar. 8.

LOGAN – COVID-19 vaccination clinics being jointly offered by the Logan City Fire and the Bear River Health departments are scheduled to begin on Monday, Mar. 8.

Assistant Fire Chief Craig Humphreys says the first of those clinics will be held at LCFD Station 70 in downtown Logan at 76 East, 200 North. Subsequent clinics will be offered at LCFD Stations 71 (at 1244 East, 1100 North) and 72 (at 575 West, 1000 South) on a rotating basis.

Humphreys explained that LCFD personnel working outside their normal duty hours will administer immunization shots at those clinics, while Bear River health officials handle the administrative and records-keeping aspects of the vaccination program.

Logan residents will be able to schedule appointments to receive vaccinations at the upcoming LCFD clinics by accessing the Bear River Health Department website at www.brhd.org

Vaccinations for local residents are now available at the BRHD office at 655 East, 1300 North in Logan.

Under state guidelines, immunization shots are currently available for individuals 65 years of age and older; K-12 educators and public school staff personnel; healthcare providers; first responders; staff and residents of long-term care facilities; and, most recently, individuals 16 years of age or older with certain medical conditions.

The LCFD vaccination clinics will observe those same eligibility protocols, according to Mike DeSimone, the director of Logan’s Community Development Block Grant Program.

The goal of the effort is to give Logan residents an opportunity to get vaccinated against the coronavirus at convenient locations throughout the city.

“The city also plans to fund a mobile vaccination unit to reach those homebound residents who are unable to get to a vaccine site,” according to DeSimone.

Humphreys explains that the clinics will not impact the fire department’s readiness to respond to any emergency. While those clinics are manned by LCFD personnel working outside their normal duty hours, the city’s fire stations will still be fully staffed.

Based on state projections about the future availability of supplies of the vaccines made by pharmaceutical giants Pfizer and Moderna, DeSimone said that Logan officials expect that the LCFD clinics will be able to provide up to 500 immunization shots per day.

The immunization effort will be possible thanks to more than $207,000 in CARES Act funding recently allocated for that purpose by the Logan City Council on Feb. 16.

During 2020, Logan City received two federal block grants totaling more than $500,000 from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.

The first of those grants, in the amount of nearly $300,000, funded emergency food and shelter efforts, rental assistance, supplies of personal protective equipment, telehealth systems and support for local non-profit groups.

When the second block grant of more than $207,000 was received in September, city officials decided to delay its allocation in anticipation of the predicted availability of COVID-19 vaccines late in the year.