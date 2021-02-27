PHOTO GALLERY: USU 75, Nevada 72

Utah State guard Marco Anthony (44) celebrates an Aggie basket during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, in Logan, Utah. (Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via AP, Pool)
Photos by pool photographer Eli Lucero
Utah State guard Steven Ashworth (3) waves to the crowd during after the Aggies defeated Nevada 75-72 in an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, in Logan, Utah. (Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via AP, Pool)
Utah State forward Alphonso Anderson (10) waves to the crowd during after the Aggies defeated Nevada 75-72 in an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, in Logan, Utah. (Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via AP, Pool)
Utah State forward Justin Bean (34) waves to the crowd during after the Aggies defeated Nevada 75-72 in an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, in Logan, Utah. (Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via AP, Pool)
Nevada guard Desmond Cambridge Jr. (4) takes a shot as Utah State guard Brock Miller (22) defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, in Logan, Utah. (Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via AP, Pool)
Utah State guard Brock Miller (22) dribbles the ball as Nevada guard Desmond Cambridge Jr. (4) defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, in Logan, Utah. (Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via AP, Pool)
Utah State guard Steven Ashworth (3) dribbles the ball as Nevada guard Daniel Foster defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, in Logan, Utah. (Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via AP, Pool)
Utah State guard Marco Anthony (44) looks to shoot the ball as Nevada forward Tre Coleman (14) defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, in Logan, Utah. (Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via AP, Pool)
Utah State head coach Craig Smith walks to the team huddle during a timeout in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, in Logan, Utah. (Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via AP, Pool)
Utah State center Neemias Queta (23) looks to shoot the ball as Nevada forward Kwame Hymes (42) defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, in Logan, Utah. (Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via AP, Pool)
Utah State forward Alphonso Anderson (10) looks to shoot the ball as Nevada forward Kwame Hymes (42) defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, in Logan, Utah. (Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via AP, Pool)
Utah State guard Max Shulga (11) takes a shot during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, in Logan, Utah. (Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via AP, Pool)
Utah State forward Alphonso Anderson (10) looks to shoot the ball as Nevada forward Tre Coleman (14) defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, in Logan, Utah. (Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via AP, Pool)
Utah State forward Justin Bean (34) drives to the basket during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, in Logan, Utah. (Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via AP, Pool)
Utah State guard Brock Miller walks in the bench area during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, in Logan, Utah. (Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via AP, Pool)
Utah State head coach Craig Smith argues a call during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, in Logan, Utah. (Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via AP, Pool)
Utah State guard Brock Miller (22) takes a shot during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, in Logan, Utah. (Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via AP, Pool)
Utah State forward Alphonso Anderson (10) takes a shot during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, in Logan, Utah. (Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via AP, Pool)
Utah State guard Marco Anthony (44) takes a shot during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, in Logan, Utah. (Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via AP, Pool)
Utah State guard Steven Ashworth (3) passes the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, in Logan, Utah. (Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via AP, Pool)
Nevada guard Grant Sherfield (25) reacts after turning over the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, in Logan, Utah. (Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via AP, Pool)
Utah State guard Marco Anthony (44) dribbles the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, in Logan, Utah. (Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via AP, Pool)
Utah State guard Marco Anthony (44) reaches up for the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, in Logan, Utah. (Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via AP, Pool)
Utah State forward Justin Bean (34) keeps his fingers crossed that the shot clock got fixed during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, in Logan, Utah. (Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via AP, Pool)
Fans cheer on the Aggies during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, in Logan, Utah. (Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via AP, Pool)
Nevada guard Desmond Cambridge Jr. (4) saves the ball from going out of bounds during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Utah State on Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, in Logan, Utah. (Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via AP, Pool)
Utah State center Neemias Queta, right, reaches out for a loose ball against Nevada forward Warren Washington and forward Kwame Hymes (42) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, in Logan, Utah. (Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via AP, Pool)
Nevada guard Grant Sherfield (25) takes a shot as Utah State guard Marco Anthony (44) defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, in Logan, Utah. (Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via AP, Pool)
Utah State forward Justin Bean (34) celebrates after making a three pointer during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Nevada on Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, in Logan, Utah. (Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via AP, Pool)
Utah State guard Marco Anthony drives to the basket as Nevada guard Desmond Cambridge Jr. (4) defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, in Logan, Utah. (Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via AP, Pool)
Utah State guard Marco Anthony (44) dribbles the ball as Nevada guard Grant Sherfield (25) defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, in Logan, Utah. (Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via AP, Pool)
Nevada guard Desmond Cambridge Jr. (4) tries to talk to guard Grant Sherfield (25) after he turned the ball over during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Utah State on Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, in Logan, Utah. (Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via AP, Pool)
Nevada forward Kwame Hymes (42) gets his shot blocked by Utah State center Neemias Queta (23) as guard Marco Anthony (44) helps defend during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, in Logan, Utah. (Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via AP, Pool)
Utah State forward Justin Bean (34) takes a shot as Nevada forward Robby Robinson (1) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, in Logan, Utah. (Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via AP, Pool)
Nevada guard Desmond Cambridge Jr. (4) passes the ball to guard Daniel Foster (20) as Utah State forward Justin Bean defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, in Logan, Utah. (Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via AP, Pool)
Utah State center Neemias Queta (23) looses control of the ball as Nevada forward Kwame Hymes (42) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, in Logan, Utah. (Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via AP, Pool)