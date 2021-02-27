Statewide COVID broadcast confirms case counts declining

Hospitalizations and COVID-19 case counts continue to decline in Utah.

Speaking during Intermountain Healthcare’s Friday weekly COVID-19 briefing, Dr. Mark Briesacher explained how it has affected the state’s caregivers.

“In getting back to normal levels of patient care, it has allowed teams to reconnect,” Dr. Briesacher said. “They’re thinking a lot and working a lot on what has worked well; what we have learned, what should we keep doing. We have caregivers going back to the jobs they were doing a year ago.”

He talked about a third vaccine, this one from Johnson & Johnson, which should be available in Utah soon.

“When you look at the data that was submitted to the FDA, you really have to focus on those things that are most important,” Dr. Briesacher added. “Does it prevent severe and critical disease, does it prevent deaths? And the answer to those things is ‘yes’. It is 85 percent effective against severe and critical disease at 28 days.”

Thursday’s Bear River Health Department report listed 37 new positive coronavirus cases with the total positives in the district during the pandemic now at 19,800.

Utah’s coronavirus death toll increased by 17 Friday to an 11-month total of 1,907.

There were 22,092 more vaccinations administered statewide since Thursday and the total of 682,536 vaccinations includes 239,877 Utahns who have received two doses.

The state tested 5,498 people since Thursday and found 651 new positive cases, a 24-hour positivity rate of 13.1 percent. It is the 13th time in 14 days Utah reported fewer than 1,000 new cases of COVID.

There are 231 people now hospitalized with COVID-19 — and from the beginning of the pandemic 14,628 have been hospitalized in Utah with the coronavirus.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 694 a day.

The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 12.3 percent. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 5.6 percent.

The state reported Friday that 2,194,674 people have been tested and that total tests administered in Utah over the course of the pandemic are now 3,781,119.

The most recent Idaho COVID report indicates there are 170,595 confirmed cases.

There have been 1,850 COVID deaths in Idaho with1,071 positive tests in Franklin County, 347 positives in Bear Lake County and 327 in Oneida County.