Cache County woman is the 79th coronavirus death in local health district

From the Utah Department of Health (UDOH) weekend reports, 28 more coronavirus deaths were recorded in Utah, six Saturday and 22 on Sunday. Among the Sunday fatalities, 19 occurred prior to Feb. 6, 2021. Total deaths in Utah during the pandemic have reached 1,935.

Included in Saturday’s deaths was a Cache County woman, between the ages of 65-84 who was a long-term care facility resident.

Since the start of the pandemic, 79 residents of northern Utah have lost their lives to COVID-19, 43 from Box Elder County and 36 in Cache County.

There were 25 new coronavirus positives recorded in northern Utah Sunday and the total caseload in the district in the nearly 12 months of the pandemic is 19,861.

UDOH announced late Saturday an error in the registration at vaccinate.utah.gov allowed about 7,200 Utah residents who are not currently eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine to schedule appointments.

“These appointments will be canceled over the next 24 hours,” said spokesperson Tom Hudachko. “We apologize for this error and for any confusion it has caused.”

With 465 new cases found in Utah since Saturday, and 4,365 tested, the 24-hour positivity rate is 10.7 percent.

With less than 500 coronavirus infections Sunday the daily reports of cases continue downward.

Since Saturday 14,243 more vaccinations were administered and now there have been 716,536 total vaccinations across the state, plus 254,569 Utahns have received two doses.

The state announced it will receive the newly authorized Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which requires one dose, by Wednesday.

Hospitalizations have been trending down. There were 203 people hospitalized Sunday in Utah, 20 fewer than Saturday. Of those, 84 are in intensive care units which is five fewer than Saturday.

Using the state’s original method of computing the percentage of positive tests, which counts all tests and repeated tests, that number is currently 10.7 percent. That is lower than the seven-day average of 11.6 percent.

The most recent Idaho COVID report indicates there are 171,140 confirmed cases. There have been 1,860 COVID-19 deaths in Idaho with 1,075 positive tests in Franklin County, 349 positives in Bear Lake County and 329 in Oneida County.