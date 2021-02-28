Utah State rolls to 87-66 victory over Nevada on Senior Night

Utah State forward Justin Bean (34) celebrates after Nevada was forced to call a timeout during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, in Logan, Utah. (Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via AP, Pool)

LOGAN, Utah – Utah State closed out its two-game series against Nevada with a dominating 87-66 victory on Sunday night at the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum.

Junior center Neemias Queta and junior forward Justin Bean each logged a double-double for the second consecutive game as Queta finished with 26 points and 13 rebounds, while junior forward Justin Bean added 17 points and 13 boards. Queta and Bean’s combined total of 26 boards surpassed Nevada’s team total of 24. Queta also had six assists, one block and one steal without a single turnover in 33 minutes on the night.

Senior forward Alphonso Anderson added 12 points, two rebounds and two steals, while redshirt junior guard Marco Anthony chipped in 11 points, three assists, two rebounds and two blocks.

Prior to the game, Utah State (16-7, 13-4 Mountain West) honored its seniors in Anderson, center Kuba Karwowski and team manager Ryan Corbett.

Nevada (14-9, 9-7 MW) had five players score in double figures, led by Desmond Cambridge’s 13 points. Warren Washington and Tré Coleman added 12 points apiece, Kane Milling scored 11 off the bench and Daniel Foster chipped in 10.

Foster scored the first two points of the game, but that’s the only time the Wolf Pack led. The Aggies snapped an 8-all tie with just under 15 minutes to play in the first half with an 11-0 run and USU never looked back from there.

Utah State, which led for more than 38 minutes on the night, enjoyed a 39-23 advantage at the break. The Aggies, who had 22 assists on 29 baskets, grew their lead to as many as 26 points in the second half.

USU shot 42.6 percent from the field (29-of-68), including 18.2 percent from 3-point range (4-of-22), and 92.6 percent from the charity stripe (25-of-27).

Nevada shot 47.1 percent on the night (24-of-51), including 42.1 percent from beyond the arc (8-of-19), and 66.7 percent from the free throw line (10-of-15).

Utah State returns to action on Thursday, March 4, when the Aggies welcome Wyoming to the Spectrum for the 2021 home finale. The game, which will be televised on Fox Sports 1 (Xfinity Ch. 265/HD691, DirecTV Ch. 219, DISH Ch. 150), is slated to begin at 7:30 p.m.

Utah State men’s basketball news and information is available on Facebook (facebook.com/usumensbasketball), on Twitter (@usubasketball) and on Instagram (@usuaggiebasketball). Fans can also get USU men’s basketball highlights on YouTube (youtube.com/utahstateathletics). Aggie fans can follow the Utah State athletic program on Twitter (@usuathletics), on Facebook (facebook.com/usuathletics) or on Instagram (@usuathletics).