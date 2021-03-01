14 mass vaccination clinics opening in Utah, 1 at Logan Regional Hospital

FILE PHOTO

LOGAN – Monday, Intermountain Healthcare announced an alliance with three major health companies to open 14 new mass vaccination sites across the state, including one at Logan Regional Hospital.

Logan Regional Monday posted information online that its COVID-19 vaccinations will begin Thursday, March 4, in classrooms 1-4.

Including the new single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, the state is expecting 122,000 vaccine doses this week. Those now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine include anyone 65 and older, anyone 16 and older with co-morbidities, plus teachers, health care workers, first responders and residents and staff of long-term care facilities.

Utah Department of Health said said its partners are Intermountain Healthcare, University of Utah Health and Orem-based Nomi Health. Eight hospitals from Logan to St. George are involved along with one health clinic and five Megaplex Theatres.

There were five new COVID-19 deaths reported Monday by the state health department and Utah’s coronavirus fatalities over the course of the pandemic now number 1,940.

There were 17 new coronavirus positives recorded in northern Utah Monday and the total caseload in the district in the nearly 12 months of the pandemic is 19,868.

With 257 new cases found in Utah since Sunday, and 3,133 tested, the 24-hour positivity rate is eight percent.

Since Sunday 4,493 more vaccinations were administered and now there have been 721,029 total vaccinations across the state.

Hospitalizations have been trending down. There were 214 people hospitalized Monday in Utah and total hospitalizations since the beginning of the outbreak are 14,724.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 636 a day.

The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 11 percent. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 5.1 percent.

The most recent Idaho COVID report indicates there are 171,140 confirmed cases. There have been 1,860 COVID-19 deaths in Idaho with 1,075 positive tests in Franklin County, 349 positives in Bear Lake County and 329 in Oneida County.