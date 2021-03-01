Cache County man arrested for allegedly using numerous sticks to spank children

Booking photo for Charles Allan Olson (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A 43-year-old Cache County man has been arrested for allegedly using sticks to spank five young children and tying at least one to a chair. Charles A. Olson was booked Friday into the Cache County Jail, where he is being temporarily held without bail.

According to an arrest report, the Cache County Sheriff’s Office began investigating Olson after receiving a report from the Division of Child and Family Services that six children were being abused.

The alleged victims, ages 5 through 16, were interviewed by deputies. Five of them claimed being disciplined by Olson when they broke rules or when Olson became angry. He would reportedly use “spanking sticks,” made of wood, metal, or wire, according to a Probable Cause Affidavit.

One boy told investigators, Olson would make the wooden sticks and sand them. He stated that the metal ones, Olson would cut and weld in a shop.

A young girl told investigators that Olson “had tied her to a bar stool in the garage,” with paracord that he would use to make whips, deputies wrote in the report. She said, he would often give them a spanking for each item that was not cleaned up off of the floor.

The alleged victim described how Olson tied her hands to the bottom of the stool on one side and her feet to the bottom on the other side, forcing her to bend over the stool and that he did this to keep her still. She stated that Charles used to spank her with his hand, however it hurt him so he started using sticks.

Another child claimed that if she did not bend over correctly that Olson would hit her on the back or legs. She stated that they could receive up to 50 spankings at one time. She claimed that some of the sticks had names like Old Bamboo, Sammy Kablame, White Lightning, Egg Beater and Sold Truth. She also stated that she has had bruises on her buttocks and knuckles. The bruises would be purple and blue.

The girl told investigators she didn’t think Olson meant to hurt the kids all the time. She stated that he just doesn’t act very well.

Many of the children also told deputies about deep bruising.

Investigators questioned Olson on Friday. During the interview he “admitted that he knew what he had done was wrong” and that his mother had even told him that he was being abusive to the children, deputies wrote in the affidavit.

