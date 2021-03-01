Cache Valley community wins praise from residents for keeping them in the know

File photo

NORTH LOGAN — Some North Logan residents recently reached out to KVNU to call out their city administration in a good way, calling attention to the community outreach their city provides residents when it comes to information in their monthly city newsletter.

Also, praise was given for how the city uses social media to keep citizens engaged in everything from changes to utilities to economic development.

On KVNU’s For the People program on Monday, Executive Secretary for the city, Marie Henchman, expressed appreciation for the response.

“Well, I really appreciate that, it’s incredibly flattering to know that we are reaching out, we’re trying really hard. Sometimes we get the idea that maybe we aren’t giving enough information out there, so it means a great deal to hear that people are noticing that we’re really making a strong effort to get our information out there,” she explained.

The city has used Facebook in particular to get information out about COVID-19 and vaccinations, also to inform the public about kindergarten registration to things happening with the North Park Police Department and more.

Henchman said they are in the process of revamping the city website to be able to provide more content in the future. She said all of this is because of direction given by the city administration.

“Our city manager, our administrator Alan Luce and our mayor Damon Cann…have made a strong effort and are very creative about getting things out and what we should put out and how and when and why. They’ve really been the driving force I think behind that.”

Residents can sign-up for the monthly newsletter at NorthLoganCity.org.

AUDIO: Marie Henchman from North Logan talks to Jason Williams on For the People on 3-1-2021