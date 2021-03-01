Carole Ann Maynard Hendershot

Carole A. Maynard Hendershot, 82 of Morgan, Utah, formerly from Towanda and Altoona, Pennsylvania passed away on February 24, 2021.

She was born on February 16, 1939 in Towanda, Pennsylvania, daughter of Arthur R. Maynard and Dollie Belle McNeal Maynard.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Wayne F. Hendershot who passed away on January 1, 2016, her parents, and these siblings, Jean Maynard Cummings, John Maynard, Frederick Maynard, and David Maynard.

She is survived by sister, June Maynard Fitzgerald of Avoca, Pennsylvania. Carole leaves behind five children, Lon (Jody) Hendershot of Santaquin, Utah, Jim (Becky) Hendershot of Morgan, Utah, Greg Hendershot (Sally) of Pomona, Kansas, Lisa Hendershot of Lindon, Utah, and Mark (Amanda) Hendershot of Richmond, Utah. She also leaves 20 grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren.

Carole took great pride in her family and home. She enjoyed baking, cake decorating, tending to her flowers, and spending time with family and friends who brought her much joy. Her grandchildren brought her a special kind of joy. They will all treasure the memories of a loving, kind, and fun grandmother.

Carole belonged to “The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints”. She served in many callings in the church and could always be found helping and serving others. She found joy in sharing the gospel of Jesus Christ with others by word and example.

A COVID friendly viewing was held Saturday, February 27, 2021 from 11:00am – 12:30pm at Walker Mortuary in Morgan, Utah. Funeral services for family was held at the mortuary starting at 12:30pm.

Further services will be held at a later date in Altoona, Pennsylvania with interment at Alta Rest Cemetery in Altoona, Pennsylvania.

