Cheryle Worthington Moore, 69, of Ogden, Utah passed away on February 22, 2021 due to sudden cardiac arrest brought on by lung complications from COVID-19.

Cheryle was born on December 18, 1951 to Vernon Worthington the 2nd and Mary Elizabeth Witcher in Abington, Pennsylvania. Cheryle was raised in Churchville, Pennsylvania until age 15 when she moved to California. After attending a couple of boarding schools including Annie Wright School in Tacoma, Washington, she graduated from Mission High School in Fremont, California in 1971.

In 1968 while the two were at Fremont California’s Washington High School, Cheryle met Roy Moore at school orientation, and a couple of days later in a geometry class. They quickly hit it off, so much so that Cheryle returned home from school that day and proudly told her mom, “Today I met the man I am going to marry”.

The two dated for the next 4 years and were wed on November 8, 1972 in Fremont, California. In 1977 they welcomed their first son, Bryan Christoffer, and in 1984 their second son, Eric Donavan.

When Cheryle had Bryan, she decided to dedicate her life to being a loving and wonderful mother. Cheryle simply excelled at motherhood. Her empathetic nature was evident in all that she did. She was an excellent teacher and took pride in patiently walking her sons through the initial stepping-stones of learning —all the way through to the most complicated elements of their education. She encouraged her boys to read, draw, study, create, and have a good time. She always fully supported her sons passions and hobbies and took the time to sincerely understand the ins and outs of everything they cared about. Even adopting some of their favorite music as her own. One of her richest qualities was her ability to listen to those in her life. Not merely listening, but actually hearing the details between the words to uncover the emotions and realities of the situations her family members were encountering. You couldn’t hide a bad mood from Mom.

Cheryle was a passionate homemaker and artist and when she wasn’t filling her home with warmth and kindness, she could be found honing some of her artistic hobbies throughout her life, including wreath making, basket weaving, penmanship, candle making, and befriending the local wildlife. It didn’t matter where they were in the country, you could be sure she had one or two squirrels she looked after. Music also held a massive positive presence in the home. Roy and her attended performances of almost every important musical act of their day and instilled that love of music into their family.

She made it her passion to focus on the small things of this life. Every single corner of our home had her loving touch. Be it a floral arrangement or cactus, a perfect piece of pottery, an adorable piece of artwork or a figurine; it all fit into place to form a rich tapestry that we called home. She knew about your favorite foods and the creature comforts that would make living a little better for you. Every square inch of the home felt her loving touch. There was no mistaking you were in Cheryle’s home. You didn’t merely see it, you actually felt the difference. Countless friends and family members would comment on the same, it just felt better in the Moore home. In the latter years of Roy’s career, Cheryle always made sure that her hard-working husband was loved and cared for. The spirit that she brought into the home through her attention to detail persisted until the end and continues on in their home and in our hearts.

Roy introduced Cheryle to the gospel of Jesus Christ and to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She was baptized in 1979. A lifelong believer of Jesus Christ, her actions and demeanor always placed an emphasis on kindness and service. The family was sealed together for time and all eternity in the Oakland Temple on July 2, 1994. Cheryle held numerous callings in the church including work in the primary, the scouting program and as a temple worker in the Idaho Falls Temple. She had a passion for family history and was very successful in tracing back roots many generations. Cheryle loved going to the temple, she cherished the peace felt while there and often felt the presence of her loved 0nes from beyond the veil within its walls.

Cheryle is survived by her husband, Roy Moore of Ogden, Utah; by two sons, Bryan (Emily) Moore of Salt Lake City, Utah; Eric (Natalie) Moore of North Salt Lake, Utah; and by 5 grandchildren Cameron, Ethan, Tate, Max and Ramona.

Cheryle faced much familial loss in life. She was preceded in death by her father Vernon when she was at the tender age of 4, her step-father Ed Schwartz when she was just 11, another step-father Charles Ross when she was 37. Her sweet mother, Mary Beth passed in 1998 when Cheryle was 47. Her only brother, Vernon the 3rd passed in 2014. While she said good bye in mortality to her beloved family members throughout her life, we take peace in knowing that she has now reunited with them anew.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that you make a donation to the charity of your choice in Cheryle’s name. Or that you make a difficult situation a little better for someone in need in your life.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at 1:00pm at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 South 800 East, Preston, Idaho. A viewing will be held prior to the services from 12:00 noon – 12:45pm.

Interment will be in the Oxford Idaho Cemetery.

