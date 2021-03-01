Cleone Wallentine Wells was born on December 10, 1936 in Paris, Idaho to Smith and Agnes Wallentine.

She graduated from Fielding High in 1955 and married Junior Wells on September 2 of the same year. They were sealed in the Logan UT LDS temple on June 2, 1965, along with the four of their five children who had already been born.

Cleone had various church callings, including as a nursery and Sunbeam teacher. However, the most important thing to Mom was her family. She was a very private person, and spent her time caring for her family. She loved to cook and her family reaped the rewards of this. She also loved routine, and the one that has been most memorable to her family was that of rearranging furniture every Saturday morning.

When her grandchildren and great-grandchildren arrived, she enjoyed singing them little songs and teaching them to torment their parents. She loved having them visit. She loved to collect angels and eagles, so when her time came, she was ready to soar. To her family she was larger than life, and she will be greatly missed. She passed away peacefully in her home on February 26, 2021.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son, sister, and sister-in-law. She is survived by 3 brothers: Hal (Ann), Keith, Frank (Renee); 4 children: Diana (Ronald), Randall (Cindy), Patty (Mark), Karen; one daughter-in-law (Mary), 14 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, with 5 more on the way, and by many nieces and nephews.

She will be interred on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at 1:00pm in Montpelier City Cemetery, US Highway 30, Montpelier, Idaho.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Matthews Mortuary.