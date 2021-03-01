Drex Ellis Hess was born October 13, 1935 to Ellis Starrett Hess and Ruby Potter in Plymouth, Utah. He passed away February 24, 2021 in Brigham City, Utah.

Drex was raised on the family farm by his grandparents, Fred and Hannah Kohlepp.

He attended Bear River High School and entered the Marines where he excelled and became a Corporal. He served in the Korean War. He loved to tell stories about his time in the service.

Drex married Ila Archibald January 28, 1956 in Plymouth, Utah. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Logan LDS Temple on June 3, 1960.

After they were married they moved to California until Drex was out of the service. Then they moved home to Utah where they continued to live.

Drex loved Ila and always took such good care of her. He was such an example to his family. He will always be remembered for the compassion he showed to her. Their love is an example to all.

Drex is a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many callings.

He is survived by his children Bart Hess (Lesa) and Jennie Mittion (Rick); son-in-law Cordell Christensen; seven grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren and two brothers, Verlin Hess and Arlo Hess.

He is preceded in death by his parents; daughter Julie Christensen; brother Gail Hess; sister Laree Eisenhour; and great-grandson Paydon Shad Holdaway.

Funeral services for Drex will be held on Monday, March 1, 2021 at 12:00 noon at the Rogers & Taylor Funeral Home, 111 North 100 East, Tremonton, Utah. There will be a viewing held prior to the funeral service from 10:30 – 11:30am.

The funeral service will be live streamed and may be viewed by clicking here and scrolling to the bottom of the page.

Interment will take place in the Plymouth Cemetery, Plymouth, Utah with military honors.

Drex’s family would like to thank all those who served him especially Symbii Hospice and Kylie for the love and compassion they showed him. The family would also like to thank Garland 5th Ward for their compassionate service.

In lieu of flowers Drex would be honored if you made a donation to the general missionary fund for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Rogers and Taylor Funeral Home.