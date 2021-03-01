High School basketball playoff scoreboard: March 1, 2021

4A Boys Basketball Quarterfinals

#4 Desert Hills 63, #5 Sky View 43

– The Sky View Bobcats season comes to an end with a final record of 16-6.

#7 Ridgeline 62, #2 Dixie 60 OT

– Ridgeline advances to the semifinals Tuesday after knocking off the reigning 4A champions who had ranked #1 or #2 all season long. The Riverhawks will face #6 Cedar (who also knocked off a higher-seeded team on Monday). The semifinal game tips off at 7:30 p.m. with pre-game coverage beginning at 7:20 p.m. on 104.5 The Ranch, on the 104 The Ranch mobile app and streaming online here.

4A Girls Basketball Quarterfinals

#5 Logan 47, #13 Bear River 44

– Logan advances to the semifinals Tuesday after defeating fellow Region 11 foe Bear River, after the Bears nearly pulled off another big upset in these 4A playoffs. The Grizzlies will face #1 Pine View at 1:30 p.m. in the semifinals with pre-game coverage beginning at 1:20 p.m. on KVNU 610 AM / 102.1 FM, on the KVNU mobile app and streaming online here.

– The Bear River Bears season comes to an end with a final record of 8-17.

#3 Ridgeline vs #6 Sky View at 9:10 p.m.

– The winner will advance to the semifinals to face #2 Desert Hills at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.