February 22, 1932 – February 24, 2021 (age 89)

Son, Brother, Husband, Father, Grandfather and Great-Grandfather, James Rees Norr, 89 passed away peacefully at his home on February 24, 2021.

Jim was born February 22, 1932 at his home in Brigham City, Utah. He was the last child to be born to Lorenzo H. Norr and Verna Rees Norr.

Jim has called Brigham City home for all of his life, except for his time in the United States Air Force, which he served honorably. Jim loved sharing his memories from his time in Japan.

Jim married Beth Marie Jensen in 1960 and their marriage was solemnized in the Logan LDS Temple. When Jim and Beth went to get their marriage license, Beth was so surprised to see that Jim was eight years older than her! Jim was so handsome and had captured her heart so Beth decided not to worry about it. That turned out to be a great decision, because no matter his age, Jim was always young at heart!

Jim is a faithful and dedicated member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and served valiantly as a home teacher, member of the Bishopric and scoutmaster. He loved scouting and earned the Silver Beaver award through his service. He and Beth also served in the Ogden Temple, which he loved dearly.

Dad loved the mountains, camping and hiking. He accomplished climbing every peak in all 29 counties in Utah. He included his grandchildren in this goal and was able to create many lasting memories and pass on his love of the outdoors to them. Grandpa was a great storyteller and grandkids love to retell the great stories that Grandpa told. He loved and was very talented at oil painting and painted beautiful pictures of his children and the outdoors. Jim enjoyed working on the computer with photoshop, making fun pictures for all of his family. We will always remember and dearly miss posing for the pictures and waiting to see his creation.

Surviving are his wife, Beth, and their children Becky (Brad) Thomson, Jimmy (Cara) Norr, seven grandchildren and at this time 13 great-grandchildren with another on the way.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents and siblings: June, DoraMae, Adele, Maurine, Rees (Bud).

We love you dad, enjoy that “big pasture in the sky”, until we meet again.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at 1:00pm at the Gillies Funeral Chapel, 634 East 200 South, Brigham City, Utah. A viewing will be held from 11:30am – 12:30pm.

Internment will be in the Brigham City Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the Humane Society in honor of Jim.

The family would like to extend their appreciation to Applegate Hospice for the respectful, loving and kind care they offered to our family. Suzanne Mitchem, Valerie Larkin, Tambi Trimble and Dan Hortin. You were truly our angels on earth.

Click here to view additional details about James’s Services, including any available live streams.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Gillies Funeral Chapel.