October 1, 1954 – February 17, 2021 (age 66)

Jarvis Calvin Bassett, 66, passed away on February 17, 2021. Fishing at Flaming Gorge with his loving companion and fishing partner Linda, along with family and friends, was his passion in life.

Jarvis retired from Hill Air Force Base as a skilled machinist. Jarvis loved his job and was very happy when he was creating something. Jarvis retired in 2018 to spend more time on the lake and with loved ones.

Jarvis, the baby of the family, was raised at the family home in Wellsville and attended local schools in Cache County. He enjoyed many activities growing up including biking, hiking, Jeep trips, hunting and especially fishing with family and friends. He and his brother, Bill spent countless hours together throughout Jarvis’ adult years in the outdoors. Jarvis’ father, Royal, taught him how to fish at Wellsville Dam as a rite of passage to manhood. As an adult, fishing wasn’t just a casual hobby or even an avid outdoorsman’s interest for Jarvis, fishing was life! In addition, Jarvis loved animals. Jarvis’ dogs were constant companions.

Fishing consumed most all of his free time as he spent most warm weather months at his property in Flaming Gorge. Jarvis was always up before the sun to launch his well-equipped boat in the lake and the rest of the day was heaven for him. Friends and family were always welcome to come along for an opportunity to catch Kokanee Salmon with Jarvis.

Jarvis was preceded in death by his parents; father Royal C. Bassett Jr. and mother Afton Peterson Bassett; sister Joyce Bassett Strebel and prior wife, Karren Helen Bassett. Jarvis is survived by his loving companion Linda Anthon; daughter Patti Bassett Harrison (Joshua); grandson Alex Harrison; sister Sharon Bassett; brother Bill Bassett; brother Warren Bassett; sister Shonie Bassett (Robert) Harris and brother Jim (DeeAnn) Bassett.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in memory of Jarvis at Best Friends Animal Society in Kanab, Utah.

Graveside services will be held at the family plot in the Wellsville Cemetery, 400 North 200 East, Wellsville, Utah for family and friends on Saturday, March 6, 2021 at 11:30am. COVID-19 practices will be observed.

The family would like to thank all of Jarvis’s friends and family members for helping with funeral arrangements.