Jay Bradshaw

Jay passed away February 25, 2021 surrounded by loved ones in Malad, Idaho.

Jay was born in Ogden, Utah on June 13, 1950 to DeMar and Edith Bradshaw. He graduated from Weber High School. He wrestled and played football. He served in the U.S army and special forces.

He married Carol Bradshaw they were later divorced, and had two daughters. He met the love of his life Georgia Andrews and they shared 26 plus years entertaining each other. He could make Georgia or anyone around him laugh nonstop all day! He called her his forever and he loved her so much.

Jay was an avid outdoorsman. He loved to hunt near his cabin in Scare. He loved his fishing trips to Hobble Creek. Many memories with so many are shared in these two places. He was a very skilled carpenter and left his talent in many homes in Malad. The people of Malad said when Jay shaved his head they knew spring was coming. They will miss seeing him with his head out the window smoking. He was a diehard Green Bay fan. GO PACK GO.

Jay is survived by his forever Georgia, his 3 daughters Lyndsay (Nate) Graven, Ashley (Casey) Meenderink, Lori (Mike) Davies. Siblings, Dee Bradshaw, Judy (Hal) Hunt, and Ida Bradshaw. His grandchildren Rowdy (Miranda), Hagun (Kayla), Jade, Thea, Mason, Courtney (Dallin), Kyle (Chloe), Austin (Mayla) and Makayla. His great-grandchildren Legend, Jagger, Tilly, Cove, Elowen, and one coming in June. Jay had a special love and adored each one of them.

He is preceded in death by his parents, brother, son Michael and his great-granddaughter, Andi Jay.

In lieu of flowers Jay has requested that donations be made to the Utah share in memory of Andi Jay, at America first credit union account 7740079.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

