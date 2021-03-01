Jay Richard Larsen *Updated*

October 6, 1939 – February 22, 2021 (age 81)

Jay Richard Larsen passed away on Monday, February 22, 2021 of major organ failure.

He was born on October 6, 1939 in Albuquerque, Bernalillo, New Mexico to Leonard Alfred Larsen and Nellie Orrilla Arter Larsen.

He is mourned by his spouse M. Nancy (Lewis) Larsen; by his children: Heidi (John) Lamb, Michelle (Paul) Eagar, Amy Larsen, Jay (Kirsten) Larsen, and David (Courtney) Larsen; and his grandchildren Jake, Brigitte, Claire, Aiden, Bradley, Chloe, Mallory, Erik, and Marcus.

He spent his 81 years in service to God and family. He fully lived the gospel of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He served a mission in Germany as a young man, he was a Bishop and served in several Stake Presidencies. He was a Scoutmaster, a Temple worker for more than 20 years in the Los Angeles and Logan Temples, a Couple Missionary (2002-2004) to the Europe Central Area in Family History Support in Frankfurt, Germany, he worked with Special Needs Mutual in the northern Logan area, and he was actively searching for family history in Norway.

He was Vice-President of Finance and Comptroller for ITT Gilfillan, an aerospace/defense company. He graduated from BYU in Business, with an MBA from USC; and a Certified Management Accountant.

His family was his life. He nurtured each of his children individually and devoted his time to them. He provided for his family in an exact and provident fashion to fulfill their wants and needs. He loved and cared for his wife, Nancy, and allowed her to soar. Together it was a rich and full life.

As we try to continue on without him, we have the utmost assurance of a family reunion sometime in the future that will last forever because of the gifts of our Savior.

Interment will be in North Logan Cemetery.

We will be celebrating Jay’s life on Monday, March 1, 2021 at 12:00 noon, in a private family service with virtual access for our friends and extended family.

A live streaming and a recording of the service may be viewed by clicking here. Virtual attendance only please.

In lieu of flowers, please send contributions in Jay Larsen’s name to Humanitarian Services at www.latterdaysaintcharities.org.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Webb Funeral Home.