February 1, 1939 – February 25, 2021 (age 82)

Joyner Wells Lofthouse, 82, of Benson, Utah, passed away on Thursday, February 25, 2021.

A private family service will be held on March 3, 2021 at Allen Mortuary of North Logan.

Internment in the Smithfield City Cemetery.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Allen Mortuaries.