January 18, 1998 – February 24, 2021 (age 23)

Kendon Blaine Parker was born January 18, 1998, in Newton, Massachusetts, to Blaine Raymond Parker and Lori Johnson Parker.

Due to his father’s work, he moved often in his life. He attended schools in Warsaw, Indiana; Clinton, Missouri; Joplin, Missouri; and Granbury, Texas. He graduated summa cum laude from Cypress Ranch High School in Cypress, Texas and attended the University of Texas at Austin.

Kendon had a talent for numbers and competed in and won many math competitions during his school years. He enjoyed music, playing the tuba in the symphonic and marching bands and singing in his high school choir. He was active in the Boy Scouts and received the rank of Eagle.

He had a passion for Japanese anime and computer games. One of his talents was odd trivia. He rarely entered a room without starting a sentence “Fun fact…” and then telling people something they didn’t know.

Kendon is survived by his parents Blaine and Lori; his siblings Dallin, Katelyn, and Eileen; and his grandparents Wallace Ken and Bonnie Johnson of St. George, Utah, and Don and Pat Parker of Rexburg, Idaho.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, attendance will be limited. Masks and social distancing are required at all services.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00am, Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at the North Logan 10th Ward meetinghouse at 1550 East 1900 North, North Logan, Utah. Friends may call at the church Tuesday from 10:00 – 10:30am prior to services.

Interment will be at the North Logan Cemetery.