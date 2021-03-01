Logan man sentenced to jail again for enticing teenage girl

Booking photo for Rajan P. Hennick (Courtesy: Cache County Jail).

LOGAN — A 34-year-old Logan man, previously convicted of seducing a teenage girl to have sex with him, has been sentenced to more time in jail after he tried to contact the victim again.

Rajan P. Hennick was originally arrested in August 2019. He later confessed and was ordered to serve 210 days in jail and be placed on the sex-offender registry.

Hennick was arrested again February 26 after probation agents filed a report, alleging the defendant had violated the terms of his probation. He participated in a virtual hearing in 1st District Court Monday morning, appearing by web conference from jail.

The report stated that on February 19, agents learned that Hennick had been trying to contact the victim. He was also found to be in possession of a smart phone that had pornography on it. All of the allegations were in violation of a judge’s prior order.

In July 2019, police began investigating Hennick after the victim’s mother found a package that was given to her daughter. It contained lingerie and an adult novelty item.

Police obtained a warrant to search the victim’s phone. They found messages between the 17-year-old girl and Hennick discussing the package and her wearing the lingerie. They also located messages between the victim and a co-worker, discussing how the suspect groped and molested her while the two were at a local movie theater.

During Monday’s hearing, Hennick admitted to violating the terms of his probation. He said he knew that he had messed up and didn’t want to relapse.

Judge Brandon Maynard sentenced Hennick to serve another 30 days in jail. He also ordered the defendant to undergo a polygraph test and have no access to the internet throughout the rest of his probation term.

will@cvradio.com