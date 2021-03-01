Logan native wins televised floral competition

Logan native Connor Nesbit recently won $100,000 on an HBO reality television show Full Bloom a floral arranging competition.

LAYTON – Logan native Connor Nesbit recently won $100,000 on an HBO Max reality television show Full Bloom, a floral arranging competition like other reality shows where they line up 10 contestants and they compete to be the best.

“HBO reached out to me over Instagram and we are looking for a florist,” he said. “They were looking for some weird floral creations and among everything else they had me answer 800 questions.”

The contestants had to do a live interview in front of a panel of the top HBO executive. They then selected the top 10 contestants out of a host of applicants. They took 20 and eventually narrowed the field to 10.

There were eight episodes of the TV series.

“The competition was held in Semi Valley California,” he said. “And it was hot, 103 degrees most days.”

Nesbit said there were a lot more people than the 20 they selected that wanted to be on the show.

“We were given challenges both individually and as a team,” Nesbit said. “One of the challenges was enormous. We were asked to recreate a Van Gough painting and replicate it with flowers.”

The replication was about ten times the size of the original.

“I was in second place once in the team competition,” he said. “The lowest I placed was fourth or fifth place.”

He said he felt like he was in the top of the pack for most of the show. In the end he was named the winner and he was surprised he won, he said.

“I thought that we competed against ourselves more than each other,” Nesbit said. “At the end of the show I left with nine of the best friends I’ve ever had.”

Nesbit was born and raised in Logan and, when he graduated from high school, he found a job as a delivery driver for the Plant Peddler to help pay for his classes at Utah State University.

“After driving for a few months one of the designers quit so I took a job,” Nesbit said. “I started to look at YouTube videos and books on floral design. I also learned some from other people I talked to.”

He was majoring in Nutrition at the university and missed a test because he was delivering flowers on Valentine’s Day. Nesbit tried to make it up, but the instructor wouldn’t let him.

“So, I thought to myself, why am I wasting all this time studying and writing papers,” he said. “So I quit.”

His mother died of ovarian cancer and few months before her passing Nesbit was diagnosed with testicular cancer. He decided to run away from everything and moved to Portland for a year. Nesbit said he has been cancer free for five years.

“When I came back to Logan I started Leuca Floral,” he said. “Leuca is short for Leucadendron, a class of flowers I like to use.”

One day, a New York floral designer Kiana Underwood reached out to me about a give-away opportunity to meet and learn from her.

She must have liked his work because she continues to call on Nesbit when she needs his help.

Before the television show Nesbit moved to a house in Layton where he has space in his home to turn into a studio.

He used some of the prize money to propose to his fiancé and reinvested the winnings into his business.