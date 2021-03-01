Lois Erickson Rigby left this world a better place because of her generous heart, strong faith, and commitment to family and all of humanity. Her belief in the Gospel of Jesus Christ gave her comfort as she passed from this world on February 20, 2021, to join loved ones that have passed before.

Lois was a Leap Year baby, born at home on February 29, 1932, in Smithfield, Utah, to Allan and Maggie Erickson. The country was deep in the Great Depression at that time and Lois, being the seventh of nine children, grew up without money or luxuries. She did, however, prosper from the love and examples set by her parents, teachers, and other mentors who modeled a resilient life. She was taught to be honest, loyal, responsible, self-reliant, and hard-working.

Lois graduated from North Cache High School in 1950 and attended Utah State University until 1952 when she met Marriner C. Rigby on a blind date. They were engaged two weeks later as he was heading to basic training. When Marriner returned, she married the love of her life on June 13, 1952, in the LDS Logan Temple. They headed directly to San Diego, California, where Marriner was called to active duty in the U.S. Navy.

In 1954, Lois and Marriner moved back to Cache Valley where they started a family and Marriner graduated from Utah State University. Their three daughters; Deanne, Laurie, and Carolyn were all born in Logan, Utah, during those years. Lois later graduated from USU in Elementary Education.

Lois and Marriner settled and raised their girls in Richland, Washington, where Lois taught elementary school and Marriner was a school principal. Through her expert modeling, Lois taught hundreds of children to be good to each other, to work hard, and to read. She was an exemplary teacher.

The family enjoyed summers exploring Canada, the Pacific coast, and visiting friends and family in Utah. Fishing for salmon was an adventure and favorite pastime for many decades, bringing all of the family together to appreciate the great outdoors. This was a tradition that continued with their married children and grand children until 2017. Campbell River, British Columbia and Soldotna, Alaska were two of their favorite places to get together to fish and enjoy each other’s company.

Lois and Marriner retired and moved to St. George, Utah, in 1991. They enjoyed getting together with family and making many new friends. Travel was important at this time in their lives and they experienced visiting the world together, traveling to Australia, New Zealand, the British Isles, Spain, Central Europe, the Greek Islands, Istanbul, and beyond.

Lois was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints her entire life. She had a strong testimony of the Gospel of Jesus Christ, and an intense love for her fellow man. She held many church positions and served in the primary, young women’s organizations, as well as relief society and missionary programs. Lois and Marriner served a mission in the Anchorage, Alaska Mission, and another in the St. George Temple Visitor’s Center and Historical Sites Mission. These were very special times in her life, and the friends made during these experiences continued to be so dear to her.

Lois was diagnosed with Multiple Myeloma in 2001. Throughout the years of chemo, harsh medicines, and pain, she remained positive and continued to focus on others. Her life was a testament to her central beliefs of service, education, charity, and kindness. Everyone who spent time with Lois couldn’t help but come away with an increased sense of positivity and self-worth; she radiated goodness.

Lois Rigby is survived by her husband, Marriner, of St. George, Utah as well as her daughters: Deanne (Dee) and her husband Greg Murray of St. George, Utah, Laurie and her husband David White of Salt Lake City, Utah and Carolyn and her husband Lorin Yeaton of Redmond, Washington. She has seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren who know her as “Great Lois.”

A funeral celebrating the life of Lois Rigby was held on Friday, February 26, 2021, at 1:00pm in the LDS chapel located at 912 South 1740 East, St. George, Utah.

Interment will follow at Tonaquint Cemetery, 1777 South Dixie Drive, St. George, Utah.

The family wishes to thank Dixie Hospice for caring for Lois these past months, particularly Lexi, Aimee, Jill, and Pamela. We also wish to extend thanks to Dr. Heather Gilbert and to Dr. Scott Parkinson for their kindness and caring for Lois, while treating her cancer for many years.

In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations made to the LDS Humanitarian Fund.

Services were live streamed and may be viewed by clicking here.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at McMillan Mortuary.