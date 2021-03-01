Moore hosting another Town Hall, this one on the telephone on Tuesday night

Congressman Blake Moore who represents the 1st congressional district in Utah is hosting his 2nd Town Hall event. The last one was a radio event with News talk KVNU and a Vernal broadcasting station.

The next one will be a telephone town hall event on Tuesday night. Moore recently visited the district and on KVNU’s For the People program on Monday, he said in his short time in office it has been rewarding but also frustrating at times.

He said the key is to find ways to be productive.

“You mentioned some of the stuff we’ve been doing back at home. In particular, the day where we were up in Cache we started with the Cache Executive team (and) Executive David Zook,” said Moore.

“Then (we) go over to the university and get another briefing at Space Dynamics Lab(SDL). Then today, I’m on a flight and there’s an individual from SDL and(I was) able to connect and talk with that person about what they’re doing back here in DC. It’s really great!”

Among the sub-committees that Moore has been working on in DC is one having to do with readiness and innovative technologies. He said it is important work the committee is doing as internationally more and more of the threats involve cyber attacks.

“It’s going to be fascinating, to be involved in this, and see this play out, given that it’s a brand new committee as well, which I’m really looking forward to. But the readiness one, that’s your more standard depot work that provides a lot of jobs, and find ways to make sure we secure our civilian workforce and the needs of our active duty folks.”

He invites residents to call in on the Town Hall on Tuesday- which will be from 7 to 8p.m. The number to call is 833-305-1678.

AUDIO: Congressman Blake Moore talks with For the People host Jason Williams on KVNU on 3-1-2021