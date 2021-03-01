Paul Thomas Larsen, 84, passed away peacefully surrounded by his children on February 24, 2021 in Layton, Utah.

He was born on June 24, 1936 to Elmer and Phyllis Larsen in Preston, Idaho. Paul graduated from Bear River High School. He proudly served in the USAF where he made lifetime friends and loved to share stories of his time in the military.

He worked at and retired from Thiokol. He later worked as a school bus driver and retired from the Box Elder County School District.

Paul was a member of the LDS church where he accepted many callings including serving in the Bishopric and Stake Presidency. He loved providing service to fellow church members and often expressed his love of the gospel.

He was an avid sports fan, BYU sports being his favorite. He was a fan of Bear River High School sports and attended games long after his children graduated. He loved music and could easily be brought to tears with the right song.

The city of Tremonton was his home. He deeply loved the people in the community and has many friends and loved ones in Tremonton. He enjoyed keeping up on the local news when he moved to Layton, Utah. He was a people person with a friendly smile and warm handshake for everyone. He quickly endeared himself to any person he met.

He is survived by his children, Kristine Jenkins, Brenda Rae Palmer, Katherine Scharman (Ken), Keith Larsen (Shanna), Nicole Snyder, Maryann Davis, Carolyn Weiler (Forrest), 19 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by siblings, Marian Boyington, Gail Bishop, Reid Larsen, Chris Larsen.

Paul was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Faye Stowell Larsen; wife, Sue Mary Larsen; siblings Gerald Larsen, Janice Clare, Bryan Larsen, Karen Burnett, Bradley Larsen; one granddaughter and one great-granddaughter.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 6, 2021 from 11:00am – 12:00 noon. Guests may arrive beginning at 10:00am if you wish to visit with the family. The services with be held at Aaron’s Mortuary, 496 24th Street, Ogden, Utah.

Our family would like to sincerely thank all those at Sunridge Assisted Living Center that cared so lovingly for our dad. His hospice nurse, Whitney, treated him with so much respect and he spoke highly of you and others that assisted in his care.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Aaron’s Mortuary.