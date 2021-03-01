January 2, 1995 – February 24, 2021 (age 25)

Shaylee Nichole Satterthwaite was born January 2, 1995. She passed away on February 24, 2021 in Logan, Utah surrounded by family.

Shaylee was born in Logan, Utah and grew up in Garden City, Utah.

She loved her job at the local steak house and was in the food industry her whole life.

She was an amazing aunt to her niece and nephew.

Shaylee is survived by her parents Leisa and Darin Satterthwaite, brother Ryen Satterthwaite, sister Brista Satterthwaite, nephew Jace and niece Rieller.

Services will be held at the Garden City LDS Chapel, 65 South Bear Lake Blvd., Garden City, Utah on Saturday, March 6, 2021 at 1:00pm.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Cache Valley Mortuary.