September 6, 1941 – February 22, 2021 (age 79)

Our dear sweet dad, grandpa, brother, uncle, and friend completed his earthly mission on Monday, February 22, 2021 at the age of 79. We find comfort knowing he was welcomed home by his Heavenly Father and his loving wife, Marilyn, whom he has missed dearly the last 3 years.

Stephen Rose Eliason was the seventh of nine children born on September 6, 1941 to Richard Basil and Kate Josephine Eliason. He spent his early years on the family farm in Wellsville. This is where his love for pigs began. He had a happy childhood with his parents, 2 sisters and 6 brothers.

He met Marilyn Dunford at a high school dance and the rest is history. Their marriage was solemnized in the St. George temple. They celebrated 55 years of marriage before Marilyn was suddenly called home in December 2017. Steve missed her every day. She truly was a ray of sunshine and the love of his life!

Steve and Marilyn’s early years were spent in Las Vegas, Nevada where Steve learned the art of carpet laying. While there, they were blessed to have Stephanie, Mindy, and Ty join their family. Longing to be closer to family, they moved back to their beloved Cache Valley where Nicky, Jared, and Marasol were born. Cache Valley was their happy place and they have spent the last 52 years here.

Steve and Marilyn were quite the team. Together they started Steve’s Carpet Barn, a family business carried on by 4 of his children, and still going strong today. Many people were the beneficiaries of Steve’s generous heart. He loved helping others and was regularly giving away free carpet to those in need.

Steve was a lifelong member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. His family was his legacy. He felt fortunate to have all of his children living in Cache Valley which made family parties and gatherings a common occurrence. We are eternally grateful for the many memories, trips, sporting events and celebrations we were able to share together.

Steve was a hard worker and a successful businessman. He and Marilyn were involved in many different ventures throughout their life. We are grateful for the lessons of hard work, family first, “you’re only as good as your word”, and a “penny saved is a penny earned” ethic that he taught us.

When we think of our sweet dad, many things come to mind. He loved playing the stock market, going to swap meets, hanging out at McDonald’s with his buddies, collecting pigs and pennies, eating at Crown Burger and El Matador, hot dogs from Sam’s Club, and Wendy’s chili with a double stack. Our dad was the hardest worker we know. Work was truly his hobby and his passion.

In his later years, Steve spent countless hours traveling from game to game watching his grandkids play. He was their biggest supporter and #1 fan. Steve was affectionately known as “Pops” to his grandkids and he greeted them with “knuckles”whenever he saw them.

Steve is survived by his 6 children, Stephanie (Mike) Wildman, Mindy (Roger) Andersen, Ty (Raelynn) Eliason, Nicky (Darren) Hellstern, Jared (Suzanne) Eliason, and Marasol Eliason as well as his 20 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren whom he adored. He is also survived by his sister, Pauline Eliason. He was preceded in death by his parents; Richard Basil and Kate Eliason, brothers; Pete, Boyd, Richard, Paul, Doug, and Thayle and his sister; Rose.

Our family would like to give special thanks to the staff at Maple Springs where Steve spent the last 3 years and where he was affectionately known as “Steve-O”. Also, thank you to Sunshine Hospice for their tender love and kindness. Steve loved you all!

WE LOVE YOU DAD! In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Michael J. Fox foundation for Parkinson’s Research or the LDS Church’s Perpetual Mission fund.

Services will be on Thursday, March 4, 2021 at 12:00 noon at Allen-Hall Mortuary, 34 East Center Street, Logan, Utah with a viewing beforehand from 10:00 – 11:30am. Masks are required and social distancing is encouraged.

The Service will be live streamed and may be viewed on Zoom by clicking here. Password: Eliason