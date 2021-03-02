Brad R. Ricks passed away at his home on March 1, 2021. He was born March 28, 1956 to Gene and Vera Ravsten Ricks in Logan, Utah.

Brad married the love of his life, Denise Sharp on October 26, 1978 in Preston, Idaho.

He was employed as an engineer at Jetway. He had a charismatic and happy personality. He loved his family and many friends. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and golfing. Brad was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Brad is survived by his wife: Denise Ricks, children: T. J. Ricks, and Brandi (Craig Yee) Ricks, siblings: Kris Ricks, Kurt Ricks, Faye Watson, Carolyn Ricks, David Ricks, Mark Ricks, Marie Morrell, Dianne Ricks and 8 grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his daughters Rebecca and Codi Ricks.

“It’s kind of shocking when your world falls to pieces and everything and everyone around you carries on with life. How can the birds continue to sing? How can people carry on loving life? It’s like you have become frozen in time and are now watching life as a movie. As the weeks and months roll by life becomes more real again. But you will never forget that point in time where life stood still.”

Graveside services will be Saturday, March 6, 2021, 12:00 noon in the Ogden City Cemetery, 1875 Monroe Blvd., Ogden, Utah. A viewing will be Friday, March 5, 2021 from 6:00 – 8:00pm at Myers Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd., Ogden, Utah.

