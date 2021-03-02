High School basketball playoff scoreboard: March 2, 2021

Photo by Sean Greene

Utah 4A Girls Basketball Semifinals

#5 Logan 71, #1 Pine View 68 OT

– After building a 21 point lead in the first half, the Grizzlies were able to hang on after a furious rally by Pine View in the second half. The Lady Grizzlies lost their lead but were able to force overtime and eventually defeated the top-seeded team in the girls tournament. Logan was led by Amber Kartchner who scored 38 points. The Region 11 champion Grizzlies will face the winner of #2 Desert Hills vs #6 Sky View for the 4A state championship at 12 p.m. Wednesday with pre-game coverage beginning at 11:50 a.m. on KVNU 610 AM / 102.1 FM, on the KVNU mobile app and streaming online here.

#6 Sky View vs #2 Desert Hills

– Sky View takes on Desert Hills at 3:30 p.m. on 106.9 / 1390 The FAN, on the 106.9 The FAN mobile app and streaming online here.

Utah 4A Boys Basketball Semifinals

#7 Ridgeline vs #6 Cedar

– Ridgeline takes on Cedar at 7:30 p.m. on 104.5 The Ranch, on the 104 The Ranch mobile app and streaming online here.