Homeless man bound over for trial for allegedly raping teenage girl

Booking photo for Payton R. Quire (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — An 18-year-old Wellsville man has been bound over for trial for allegedly raping a teenage girl in Providence last year. Payton R. Quire was booked into the Cache County Jail in January, after law enforcement had been searching for him for several months.

Quire participated in a virtual preliminary hearing in 1st District Court Monday afternoon, appearing by web conference from jail. He was previously charged with rape and aggravated kidnapping, both first-degree felonies; and aggravated assault, a third-degree felony.

The 17-year-old alleged victim testified how Quire reportedly raped her in October. The two had previously had a relationship together.

She explained how Quire met her to discuss their relationship and began arguing. During the fight, he threw her down, held her by the neck, removed her pants and raped her as she tried to resist.

The girl said Quire began sending her messages on SnapChat after the alleged assault. He apologized for what he had done. He told her sorry and that he was a “scumbag”. She reported the rape to her mother and sister, who took her to the hospital.

Public defender Joseph Saxton disputed the charges. He said the social media messages didn’t specifically reference the alleged rape.

Judge Brandon Maynard ruled that prosecutors had presented sufficient evidence to show the crimes had been committed. He bound Quire over on the charges and ordered him to appear again in court April 5.

Saxton entered a plea of “not guilty” to each of the charges.

Quire is being held in jail on $10,000 bail. He could face up to life in prison if convicted.

