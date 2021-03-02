Jenive LeeAnn Wilsted Packer passed away peacefully on March 1, 2021 at her home in Riverton, Utah surrounded by family. She was 75 years old.

LeeAnn was born on July 19, 1945 in Berea, Ohio to Harold Dean Wilsted and Emma Gertrude Neal, the third of seven children. She graduated from North Central High School in Indianapolis, Indiana.

In 1967, she graduated from Brigham Young University in Theater Arts and French, having studied abroad in Grenoble, France. Steven Ira Packer proposed on their graduation day and they married in the Salt Lake Temple on October 3, 1967. The couple had six children; Angela (Matt) McGhie, Amy (Jeremy) Kuecks, Joshua Steven (Trish) Packer, Jenive Cathleen (Justin) Runolfson, Emma Michelle (Jared) Barneck, and Lisa Ann (Ryan) Lang.

LeeAnn and Steve enjoyed 53 years of marriage, living in Tooele, Utah, Hunter, Utah, Long Beach, California, and Brigham City, Utah. Steve and LeeAnn directed many tours to sacred historical grounds such as the Holy Land and Egypt, Europe, Scandinavia, the South Pacific, and Church and family history sites.

LeeAnn devoted her life to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and has a close, personal relationship with her Savior. Her testimony was a driving force in her life. At seven years old, she donated her life savings to help finish building the first chapel in Cleveland, Ohio. In 1978, she created the first “I Am a Child of God” necklace, wanting something special for her girls. In California, she spoke at the BYU Know Your Religion Series and Education Week on Emma Smith. She served in stake and ward Young Women’s and Relief Society presidencies, and as Gospel Doctrine teacher, as well as lovingly supporting her husband through 33 years in bishoprics and stake presidencies. LeeAnn was a true example of dedication, faithfulness, inner strength, and dignity.

LeeAnn found great joy serving in the Ogden and Brigham City Temples and serving three missions with her husband at the Church History Library, the historic sites at Kirtland, Ohio, and as Church Service Missionaries in Self-Reliance and Addiction Recovery.

LeeAnn dedicated over 20 years of her life to education, teaching English, French, and History in middle and high school. Due to her influence, all six of her children earned college degrees. LeeAnn loved the arts, directing over a dozen plays and musicals at middle school, church and community theaters. As an avid reader, she instilled her love of books in her grandchildren by reading to them from the time they were born.

LeeAnn’s parents Harold Dean and Gertrude Wilsted, siblings William Dean Wilsted, Harold George Wilsted, and Myra Patricia Spicer, and her grandson Steven Gregory Lang preceded her in death.

She is survived by her husband Steven Ira Packer, siblings Kirk Wilsted, Joseph Kim Wilsted, and Trudy Oviatt, as well as her six children and 18 grandchildren.

LeeAnn is remembered by many family members and friends as an elect lady with a cheerful laugh and smile.

In her own words familiar to so many who knew her, “the gospel is true and I love you.”

