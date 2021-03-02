Job Jones Miller returned home to be with his sweetheart DeNora Fae LaMont Miller on February 26, 2021.

Job was born on October 12, 1930 the son of Lorin and Jane Miller in Wellsville, Utah.

Job and DeNora were married June 23, 1949 and sealed in the Logan Temple on December 6, 1956.

JJ as he was known by many, served in the US Navy as a Gunner’s Mate a Third Class during the Korean War and received several awards.

JJ received a 2-year degree from Utah State University. He was employed at Hill Air Force Base, the Singer Company, Zundel’s and La-Z-Boy. JJ and DeNora purchased Buttons and Bolts in Tremonton in March of 1976.

JJ served a Stake Mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Cedar West Stake and served in both the Logan and Brigham Temple for over 18 years. JJ enjoyed serving people both in the community and the church. Other loves of JJ were Team Roping with his boys, golf, gardening, growing huge pumpkins for his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and watching his grandchildren and great-grandchildren in their activities.

JJ is survived by his three children and their spouses Barbara and Del Barnhurst of Fillmore, Utah; Lamont and Beverley Miller of Fielding, Utah; Kent and Susan Miller of Riverside, Utah; his sister LaRay Olson of Logan, Utah; 10 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.

JJ was preceded in death by his wife DeNora, his parents and siblings Margaret, Loran J., Alice, Karla, and Thomas.

Due to COVID-19, funeral services will be held for his family only on Friday, March 5, 2021.

The service will be live streamed for the public and may be viewed by clicking here and scrolling to the bottom of the page.

Interment in the Fielding Cemetery with Military Honors.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff at Our House Assisted Living and Legacy Hospice who showed so much loving care for JJ.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Rogers and Taylor Funeral Home.