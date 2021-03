December 1, 1943 – February 22, 2021 (age 77)

Linda Egzena Geismann passed away in Ogden, Utah on February 22, 2021.

She is survived by her three children – Brian, Tera and Lee along with many other family and friends.

Linda’s family held a private service on Friday, February 26, 2021 at Cache Valley Mortuary, 80 West 4200 North, Hyde Park, Utah and through Zoom.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Cache Valley Mortuary.