Logan Regional Hospital ready to administer vaccinations Thursday

LOGAN – Another week of free rapid antigen testing was announced by the Utah Department of Health, including Ridgeline High School in Millville Friday from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., as well as the East Stadium Parking Lot at Utah State University’s football stadium Saturday between 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Intermountain Healthcare announcement Monday regarding a partnering with three major health companies to open more than two dozen new mass vaccination sites across the state, put a spotlight on Logan Regional Hospital in northern Utah.

As one of those 14 sites, Logan Regional posted information that its COVID-19 vaccinations will begin Thursday, March 4, in classrooms 1-4.

The number for help scheduling appointments is 877-777-0566.

Including the new single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, the state is expecting 122,000 vaccine doses this week.

There were nine new COVID-19 deaths reported Tuesday by the state health department, two of which occurred Feb. 9, 2021. Utah’s coronavirus fatalities over the course of the pandemic now number 1,949.

There were 18 new coronavirus positives recorded in northern Utah Tuesday and the total caseload in the district in the nearly 12 months of the pandemic is 19,886.

With 487 new cases found in Utah since Monday, and 5,582 tested, the 24-hour positivity rate is 8.7 percent.

Since Monday 20,268 more vaccinations were administered and now there have been 741,297 total vaccinations across the state, which includes 263,173 Utahns who have two doses.

Hospitalizations continue a downward trend. There were 213 people hospitalized Tuesday in Utah, 92 of which are in intensive care units. Total hospitalizations since the beginning of the outbreak are 14,753.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 603 a day.

The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 10.5 percent. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 4.9 percent.

The most recent Idaho COVID report indicates there are 171,462 confirmed cases. There have been 1,867 COVID-19 deaths in Idaho with 1,076 positive tests in Franklin County, 349 positives in Bear Lake County and 330 in Oneida County.