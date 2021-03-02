Neemias Queta named Mountain West Player of the Week

Utah State center Neemias Queta (23) grabs a rebound against Nevada forward Warren Washington (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, in Logan, Utah. (Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via AP, Pool)

LOGAN, Utah – Men’s basketball junior center Neemias Queta has been named the Mountain West Player of the Week, as announced by the conference offices on Tuesday morning. The award is Queta’s second weekly honor this season.

Queta recorded back-to-back double-doubles in the Aggies’ two-game sweep over Nevada last week. In Utah State’s 75-72 victory in the first game between the two programs, Queta recorded 16 points and a season-high 17 rebounds while connecting on 10-of-14 attempts at the free throw line. Queta also logged three blocks, two assists and one steal.

In the Aggies’ 87-66 victory in Game 2, Queta finished with a game-high 26 points and added 13 rebounds, a team-high six assists, one block and one steal without a turnover in 33 minutes. For the week, Queta averaged 21.0 points 15.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 2.0 blocks and 1.0 steals per game, while carrying a 4.0 assist-to-turnover ratio. During the two-game set, Queta shot 42.9 percent (12-of-28) from the floor and 78.3 percent (18-of-23) at the free throw line.

Queta’s back-to-back double-doubles extended a streak of four-straight games for the Barreiro, Portugal native with double-digit points and double-digit rebounds. Over that stretch, Queta is averaging 26.0 points, 12.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 2.0 blocks and 1.3 steals per game while shooting 55.9 percent (38-of-68) from the floor and 77.8 percent (28-of-36) at the free throw line.