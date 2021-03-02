September 13, 1941 – February 28, 2021 (age 79)

Norma Baker Myers passed away in her home on Sunday, February 28, 2021.

She was born on September 13, 1941, in Mendon, Utah, the third of three children to Una Mozelle and Howard Baker. She graduated from South Cache High School in 1959.

She met the love of her life, Thornton Orlynn Myers at the Midway Dance Hall in Mantua, Utah. Lynn asked her to marry him on November 27, 1965. They were married and sealed on April 21, 1966 in the Logan Temple. Together they raised a close family of seven children.

Norma grew up on a dairy farm in Mendon and learned the value of hard work early. She instilled that value in all of her children through gardening and yard work and later teaching piano lessons to support her children while on missions. She was always active, she grew up bowling, roller skating, playing softball, riding horses, and participating in numerous school clubs. Her love of sports continued throughout her life. She coached numerous softball, volleyball and basketball teams over the years.

She loved her family and enjoyed spending time with them in all activities including camping and cook-outs. She supported her children and then her grandchildren by cheering for them at volleyball, soccer, baseball, softball and lacrosse games, swim meets, pine-wood derby and other scouting events, and countless additional activities.

Norma loved living in Mendon. She served the town and her church in numerous capacities: a teacher, an organist, a coach, a friend. She played piano for the Mendon May Day celebration for 36 years. She also spent 10 years working in the Logan Temple.

She is survived by her brother Max (Carolyn) Baker, her children and spouses, Brian (Teresa), Kristine (Robert) Agers-Mooney, Nancy (Terry) Boharsik, Rusty (Dana), Wayne (Amber), Jolene (Kody) Merritt, Paul (Gentry), 20 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.

She was proceeded in death by her parents and sister, her husband (Thornton), and her three sons (John, Mark and Moroni).

A viewing will be held on Thursday, March 4, 2021 from 6:00 – 8:00pm at the Allen-Hall Mortuary located at 34 East Center Street, Logan, Utah. Another viewing will be held in Mendon on Friday, March 5, 2021 from 10:00 – 11:30am at the Mendon Stake Center. Funeral services will begin at 12:00 noon.

Burial will be in the Mendon Cemetery.

Services will be live streamed and may be viewed by clicking here. Password: Myers