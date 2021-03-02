North Logan man bound over for trial on charge of lewdness inside department store

Booking photo for William D. Joyner (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A judge is binding William D. Joyner over on one charge of lewdness after telling prosecutors that they failed to provide evidence to back a second charge. The 53-year-old North Logan man is suspected of exposing himself inside a local store last year.

Joyner participated in a virtual preliminary hearing in 1st District Court Monday afternoon, appearing by web conference with his attorney. He was previously charged with two counts of lewdness involving a child, a third-degree felony.

Prosecutors explained how Logan City police officers were called to a retail/grocery store in October, after two girls claimed Joyner allegedly exposed and pleasured himself in the isle of the store. The children, ages 12 and 10-years-old, had reported the incident to their mother, who notified store employees.

Cache County Deputy Attorney Griffin Hazard played an interview conducted by investigators with the 12-year-old girl. She described how Joyner had approached her in the toy department and exposed himself, while winking at her.

Defense attorney Shannon Demler argued, Joyner should not be charged with two counts of lewdness because only one girl claimed to have witnessed the alleged incident. He noted, the second victim told authorities she never saw the suspect expose himself.

Judge Brandon Maynard agreed with Demler. He said prosecutors had only provided sufficient evidence to bind Joyner over for one of the two charges.

Joyner spoke only briefly, telling the court he was “not guilty” of the charge.

According to court records, Joyner was convicted of similar lewd acts in 2014 and 2000.

Joyner was ordered to appear again in court May 10. He is currently out of jail after posting $5,000 bail, and could face up to five years in prison if convicted.

