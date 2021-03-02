October 26, 1953 – February 25, 2021 (age 67)

Robert “Bobby” Morris Haynie passed away Thursday, February 25, 2021 at the age of 67 in Bountiful, Utah. Bobby was a loving husband, father, Opa, son, brother, uncle, and friend.

Bobby was born October 26, 1953 at Hamilton Field (Hamilton AFB) in Marin County, California. The family moved to Logan, Utah where Bobby’s little sister came along. A while later, his dad moved the two children to Brigham City, Utah, where his new mom joined the family followed by a few more siblings.

Bobby’s dad owned and operated NAPA Auto Parts in Brigham City. As soon as Bobby was old enough to push a broom, his dad put him to work. Bobby worked at the NAPA shop all the way through high school and into young adulthood.

Bobby enjoyed being part of the marching band at Box Elder High School. He played trombone and told stories of playing at the 100th anniversary of the Golden Spike in 1969.

Bobby served an honorable mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Kentucky/Tennessee mission from 1973-75.

During his mission while in Clarksville, Tennessee, Bobby met Marsha Kaye Hutchinson. The two became great friends and Bobby even confirmed Marsha a member of the church. They reconnected after Bobby’s church mission was complete and it did not take them long to know they were meant to be together. They were sealed for time and all eternity in the Logan, Utah Temple on June 4, 1976. Bobby and Marsha raised their four children in Brigham City, Utah, and made the long trip out to Tennessee every summer to visit Marsha’s family.

Bobby began work at Thiokol in 1984 and worked there for 25 years. During his time there, he worked on quality assurance in nondestructive testing and leak testing for the solid rocket boosters used during the NASA space shuttle years. His contribution to the space shuttle program earned him the high honor of receiving the NASA Silver Snoopy Award on May 31, 1987. This award symbolizes the intent and spirit of Space Flight Awareness and is awarded for outstanding performance, contributing to flight safety and mission success.

Those who know Bobby know one of his greatest joys in life was being Santa. He loved seeing the kid’s faces light up when they would see his big white beard. He enjoyed spreading the Christmas spirit by playing Santa all season long, participating in many family gatherings and parties, and posing for photos with kids while they tell Santa they’ve been good all year.

Bobby was an enthusiastic amateur HAM radio operator and enjoyed helping with emergency communications for Box Elder County and community events. He was a member and has served as president of the Golden Spike Amateur Radio Club. He was always excited to learn more about space exploration and computer repair. He loved to play board games and card games with family and friends.

He served in various capacities for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, with his favorite calling being nursery leader. He loved spending Sundays with the little kids in the Brigham City 5th Ward.

Bobby is survived by his wife, Marsha, children J.R. (Chelsea), Carolyn, Matt (Sarah), Shauna; grandchildren Elliot, Jaxon, Lincoln, Lucy, Braydon, Jylian, Caleb, Ryan, A.J., Greysen, Tucker; mothers Shirley Haynie and Maxine Church; siblings Beki, Mark (Teresa), Susan (Todd), Paul (Natalie), Catherine (Jared); parents-in-law Wayne and Ruth Hutchinson; siblings in-law Mike (Debbie), Gary (Debbie), Danny (Barbara).

Bobby is preceded in death by his father, Robert (January 22, 2019) and grandchildren Landon and Lydia (December 21, 2004) and Miles (July 21, 2016).

A viewing will be held Friday, March 5, 2021 from 6:00 – 8:00pm at Gillies Funeral Chapel, 634 East 200 South, Brigham City, Utah. The funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 6, 2021 at 11:00am at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Brigham City 5th Ward, 420 South 800 West, Brigham City, Utah.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations via Venmo to @Matt-Haynie02 to offset funeral expenses.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Gillies Funeral Chapel.