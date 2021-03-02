October 16, 1936 – February 25, 2021 (age 84)

Sally Lou Taylor, 84, of Hyde Park passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, February 25, 2021 surrounded by her children and grandchildren.

Sally was born October 16, 1936 in Kalamazoo, Michigan to Florence A. McQuown and Donald Henry Wilson and was the third of four children. She grew up enjoying the lakes around Kalamazoo, family outings and any excuse to be outside. She was an avid softball player and was pitcher for her local team, but enjoyed playing all sports. She also enjoyed hunting, fishing, and hiking. She was part of the local Civil Air Patrol and logged in many flight hours.

She married Robert Duane Holtz September 14, 1955 and together they adopted Karen Sue from Korea. This marriage ended after 7 years.

Sally believed in working hard. At times she worked multiple jobs to care for her daughter. She enjoyed working at various medical clinics, but her favorite job was as an Administrative Assistant for the Advertising Department at Upjohn Pharmaceuticals.

Sally and her daughter Karen moved to California to pursue better employment opportunities in 1967. Her move from Kalamazoo, Michigan to Canoga Park, California proved to be life-altering. She was introduced to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints by 2 young missionaries she thought were trying to sell her a life insurance policy. She was considered a ‘golden’ contact and was baptized November 1969 and enjoyed her many opportunities to serve in her Ward. Her baptism in the Church soon lead to her finding her eternal mate, Dennison (Denny) Lee Taylor. They were married on July 3, 1970 and their marriage was solemnized in the Los Angeles temple a year later.

Sally, Denny, and their daughter Karen moved to Logan, Utah in 1971 and enjoyed two years in the 13th Ward then built a home in Hyde Park, Utah where they continued to enjoy their lives until their deaths. While building their new home in Hyde Park, Sally and Denny were blessed with a son, Jeremy Paul Taylor. Sally loved the Gospel and loved to spend her time studying and sharing her new knowledge. Her testimony grew as she served in various capacities including: Relief Society presidencies, Young Women’s and Primary. Soon after Denny passed away, she found great peace working as a temple worker.

Sally is survived by her daughter, Karen Sue Corrales (Frank) of Port Orford, Oregon; and son Jeremy Paul Taylor (Klarissa) of Hyde Park, Utah, a sister-in-law, Marjorie Helen Jensen (Jack) of Providence, Utah; a brother-in-law, Donald Gill Taylor (Joann) of Palmyra, New York. She has four living grandchildren: Brian Frank Corrales (Helena) of Salt Lake City, Utah; Kimberly Sue Bailey (Aaron) of Mesa, Arizona, Antoni J. Taylor of West Haven, Utah; and Kirsti Anne Taylor of Hyde Park, Utah. She has eight great-grandchildren: Eli Frank Corrales, Esme Simone Corrales, Elsie Amabel Corrales, Michael (Mikey) Frank Bailey, Daniel (Danny) Aaron Bailey, Benjamin (Benny) Brian Bailey, Rachel Elizabeth Bailey and Raelynn Mae Taylor.

Sally is preceded in death by: both parents, Donald Henry and Florence A. Wilson; her husband of 38 years Dennison (Denny) Taylor; both sisters, Nancy Woodruff and Claudia Butcher; brother, Donald Grant Wilson; sisters-in-law Ruth Cardon, Gwendolyn (Gwen) Wilson; and brothers-in law, Duane Woodruff and Phillip Cardon; and one grandson, Brendon Alexander Taylor.

Due to ongoing COVID concerns, the family requests that those wishing to attend the funeral services be sure to properly wear a face mask and to honor the physical distancing requirements as outlined by the CDC.

The funeral service will be held on Friday, March 5, 2021 at 11:00am at the Hyde Park Chapel, 33 East Center Street, Hyde Park, Utah. A viewing will be held on Thursday, March 4, 2021 from 6:00 – 8:00pm at the Allen Mortuary of North Logan, 420 East 1800 North in North Logan, Utah and from 10:00 – 10:45am Friday prior to services at the church.

Interment will be in the Hyde Park City Cemetery.

Services will be live streamed and may be viewed by clicking here. Password: Taylor